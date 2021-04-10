Last Day of Sun, Warmth Before Cool Returns Sunday

One last day of warm and dry conditions before our pattern flips the switch. Saturday features a blend of clouds and sun this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s. A few spots may hit record high temperatures while the South Coast stays cool with an onshore wind.

We have a back door cold front in Maine, sliding southwestward. That will bring in clouds, fog, and drizzle tonight from the northeast. There is also a warm front to our west, which will bring in clouds, fog, and drizzle from the south.

Lows tonight will be in the 40s and 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. The one feature that will really impact us is a wind shift tomorrow, where we trade a warm southwest flow for a cool northeast breeze. That means most of us are going to be on the gloomy side and temperatures will be milder near the coast during the morning (in the 50s) and drop into the upper 40s by the afternoon.

Today (Saturday): Variable clouds and warm. Highs in the 70s, 60s coast. Tonight: Clouds increase. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s. Sunday: Cooler, cloudy, PM showers develop. Highs in the 50s.

The best chance of rain will be centered over southwestern New England Sunday morning, while fog and drizzle will be around much of central and southern New England. Maine may end up with the most sunshine, with highs in the 60s.

Our forecast stays gray, cool and damp Monday as another wave moves over the region, then there is a chance to see some sunshine Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s near the coast with a few 60s inland by midweek.

There’s low confidence on what exactly happens next week as a parade of storms move over New England. For now, it’s still a tough call to point out how much rain we will see. The drought continues to worsen, so we desperately need the rain.