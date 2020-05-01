Last Wave of Rain Moves Through New England Ahead of Gorgeous May Weekend

We still have scattered showers and an isolated thunder threat for New England as the last wave of rain moves through.

Any storm that develops across western or central New England could produce gusty wind and small hail. The showers head into Boston and Maine late tonight and through Cape Cod by the predawn hours on Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to low 50s with a clearing sky from west to east.

The wind picks up again for Saturday but from the northwest. Because it's offshore wind, even coastal communities will enjoy a nice warm afternoon with highs in the 50s to 60s south.

Many interior towns will hit 70 degrees. Puffy, fair-weather cumulus clouds develop in the heat of the afternoon too.

Sunday is still on track to being the warmest day of our 10-day with highs in the low 70s inland, and cooler at the coast with the possibility of a sea breeze. There is a weak front that will slide in during the afternoon, that could trigger a few sprinkles or showers, but most of us will stay dry with just increased cloud cover.

Cooler air returns for next week, already arriving for Monday with highs around 60. Several fronts will move through New England next week. This makes the forecast a tad tricky in terms of timing.

We expect to stay on the cooler side of the weather pattern, so highs return to the 50s for midweek. Next weekend looks to stay active too, so stay tuned to our updated First Alert 10-day forecast!