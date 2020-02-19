Late February Sun Means Temperatures in the 40s for Much of New England

Yesterday’s rain and snow has moved out, today we have a gradual cooling and drying air moving in.

But with a later February sun getting higher in the sky — even though the air mass is getting colder — much of southern New England will still be able to get into temperatures in the 40s this afternoon. The colder air is more high in the sky, than lower elevations. That means if you are headed out to enjoy the fresh snow at the ski areas, prepare for a midwinter chill at the higher elevations with wind gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour from the west and northwest.

Yesterday was about the 10th time in the last 10 weeks we saw a rain/snow line very close to Manchester, New Hampshire. Some of the ski areas from southern Vermont to southern Maine picked up close to 10 inches of snow, what we call an overachiever.

That low pressure system is now moving into the north Atlantic, and like so many this season, is turning into a major storm in the north Atlantic headed for northwestern Europe. The southern end of that front crosses the entire Atlantic ocean into Central America.



There’s still one more wave of low pressure crossing the southern United States with a chance of snow from Texas to South Carolina the rest of this week. But for most of us it’s a strong high-pressure system coming in with colder air the second half of this week. A weak front behind yesterday's system is crossing New England from north to south this afternoon with mountain snow showers and may even generate a snow shower in southern New England this evening. And then the coldest air of this week comes in tomorrow and Friday.

With plenty of sunshine, high temperatures tomorrow are in the teens and 20s, and then 20 degrees north and 30 degrees south on Friday.



Because the high-pressure center is missing us to the south we will remain breezy the rest of the week into the weekend. By Saturday the breeze is more from the southwest pushing the temperature back into the 40s in southern New England, and 30s up north with continued fair-weather. A weak-weather front may come in later Saturday into Sunday with a chance of some mountain snow showers. Next week is rather fuzzy in our crystal ball, with the possibility of a little action early in the week, then perhaps a bigger system mid and late week.

Likely ending up with the same kind of a rain snow line we’ve seen throughout the winter, stay tuned to our First Alert 10-Day Forecast for the latest