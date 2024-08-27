Late season scorcher before another chance for storms

It was a foggy and steamy start to the morning— that's hinting and the humidity and heat in the air Tuesday.

As fog breaks, temperatures will climb underneath a southerly wind Tuesday. Through Metrowest and the interior, high temperatures are near 82 to 85 degrees. In Boston and the South Shore, we're in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

There's ample sunshine Tuesday and partly cloudy conditions. The steamy and sticky air prevails Tuesday night. We'll stay rather warm, in the upper 60s to 70 degrees tonight before Wednesday opens the door to more rain.

The variety of this rain seems to have less flare than Monday's storms. The chance of rain appears first through the morning commute around 7 a.m. This is along a warm front that will surge the near-record-warmth from the west and moving to the east. Highs will inch closer to 90 degrees before coming to a head.

A cold front triggers a line of storms that will develop across the Mass Pike and intensify modestly through the South Coast and Outer Cape. The overall movement is southbound, and given the quick nature of things, the storm threat remains low, but not zero.

Most thunderstorms with smaller hail should be monitored around 4 p.m. through 8 p.m. The dust settles as the front clears, behind it is inviting fall-like air that hangs around for Thursday and Friday, where highs both days are near 70 degrees.

Keep a constant check on the First Alert Weather Team and the forecast through Labor Day weekend, as waves of rain return with seasonable temperatures.