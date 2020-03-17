Late-Winter Snow Transitions to Rain Across New England

An area of low pressure will skirt south of New England today, bringing light precipitation to our area.

A layer of dry air will cause the heaviest precipitation to evaporate before reaching the ground. Scattered snow showers to the north and rain showers to the south will transition to all-rain by the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Any snowfall accumulation to be found will likely be on grassy surfaces. Expecting 2 to 3 inches across northern Maine.

Overnight, a cold front drags across New England, bringing cooler and quieter weather to the region. Low temperatures will drop into the low 30s across southern New England, upper 20s across the North Country.

On Wednesday, expect sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to 50 degrees toward the south, and mid to upper 40s north as a high pressure system centers over the region. By Thursday, our area of high pressure shifts offshore as the next weather system approaches from the west.

Precipitation will begin as snow in the morning across the higher terrain before transitioning over to rain as warmer temperatures filter into the area, a mix to rain elsewhere. When all is said and done, expect 1 to 2 inches of snow in the Berkshires and Worcester Hills, with the possibility of up to about 3 inches.

On Friday, a warm front will cross New England, bringing continued rain and warmer temperatures into the region. Gusty winds will accompany the warm front ahead of an approaching cold front from the west. A few rumbles of thunder may accompany scattered showers, especially across the south coast. High temperatures will flirt with 70 degrees across the south, low to mid 60s across Vermont and south-central New Hampshire.

In Maine, temperatures will remain on the cooler side with low to mid 40s across northern locations, including Presque Isle and Caribou, upper 40s to low 50s across central Maine and low 60s at the coast. Another sprawling area of high pressure traverses toward New England on Saturday behind a departing cold front Saturday morning. The First Alert 10-Day Forecast has yet another great weekend of weather on tap for New England with sunny skies and mild temperatures for mid-March.