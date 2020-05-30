Less Humid Air Dominates This Afternoon, Mostly Gorgeous Day Across New England

Showers and downpours affected the region overnight with most of the showers off the coast early this morning. Dew points started out in the upper 60s Saturday but slowly continue to drop, from northwest to southeast, behind the cold front moving across New England.

Less humid air will dominate our afternoon allowing the fog to dissipate from the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands providing us a mostly sunny sky. It is a gorgeous day to be outdoors with highs near 80 south, 70s north. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen, as the UV index will be high.

A secondary cold front will cross the North Country late this evening, triggering showers from the Berkshires to the Champlain Valley and these showers will slide east into Northern Maine overnight. A rumble of thunder is possible.

Tonight will feature mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the 40s north, and 50s to around 60 south. It will be a comfortable night to sleep with the windows open so you can give your A/C a break.

The pick of the weekend is Sunday. There will be lots of sunshine, dry air and temperatures in the 60s north, 70s south.

A cooler air mass sets over New England, with the chance for frost over the mountains both Sunday and Monday night. Highs to start the week will be mostly in the 60s with a few spots near 70 on Monday while Tuesday still features temperatures close to average for the first week in June.

By midweek, temperatures will rebound into the 70s, but the chance for rain will also increase as seen in our First Alert 10-Day forecast with drier air moving back in to end the work week with temperatures in the 80s.