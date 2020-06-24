Less Humid Thursday as Temperatures Expected to Rebound for Weekend

There are no big changes in our forecast. Due to thick cloud cover, temperatures in the 90s weren't as widespread across New England today. However, with increased humidity, levels it still felt oppressive.

A cold front will continue to move off to the east, but it will stall offshore and that means showers are possible along the coast late Thursday through Friday. The prospects of a soaking rain still look unlikely.

The average high temperature on average in New England is 80 degrees for this time of year and we will be consistently above that for the next week to 10 days.

It does not look like we are in store for a pattern change anytime soon. That also means it's unlikely for us to get into any steady heavy rain across the area.

Even though temperatures may be a little lower for the weekend and to begin the work week next week, temperatures rebound into the high 80s and low 90s by the end of next week and into the following weekend.

As is the case with these typical humid air masses, it's difficult to pinpoint where showers and thunderstorms will develop, but typically they occur during the afternoon through sunset. If you have any outdoor plans it's best to keep an umbrella handy just in case a downpour rolls through your town.