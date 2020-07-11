Less Rain, More Humidity, T-Storms Possible as Fay Moves North

Once Tropical Storm Fay dropped between 2-5 inches of rain from Philadelphia to New York City, that led to flooding in several spots.

As the system moves north, it continues to lose its tropical characteristics with most of the rain headed towards Canada. This afternoon it stays humid and very warm with heat indexes well into the 90s. Make sure to stay hydrated and seek shade.

While the sun will be shining near the beaches, the risk for rip currents will be elevated, so use caution if your plans take you into the water. Today will be breezy with a wind from the south around 15-30 miles per hour. With a cold front on the way from the Great Lakes, scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon. A few may be strong to severe, especially over western and northern New England with damaging wind being the primary threat. These showers and storms should fizzle out late this evening as the sun sets. Tonight, patchy fog may develop in a few spots, with low temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s.

Sunday will be hot but not as humid with highs in the 90s under a mostly sunny sky though a shower is possible over the north country as a disturbance drops from Canada. Overall, tomorrow looks like a really nice summer day if you are headed to the lake, planning a cookout or taking a trip to the beach.

Showers will return Monday and early Tuesday while less humid air takes over Tuesday night and Wednesday as high pressure settles over the region. The comfortable air will be short-lived as the humidity returns Thursday with a mid-summer pattern in control through the end of the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.