Light showers and gusty winds Thursday, but we end the workweek dry

Inundating rain overnight is moving away from our area but standing water, rushing water and rising water lie in its wake. Travel safely today!

Leftover showers will continue until midday before we see a complete collapse Thursday afternoon in many spots. The exception is Cape Cod, where some occasional light rain will linger into the evening.

Gusty winds are hitting the coast from Cape Ann to Nantucket. Later Thursday, as the storm moves away, those gusts will focus on the Outer Cape where they linger through Friday morning. Otherwise, we're seeing lighter winds elsewhere and bringing back sunshine as we move into the weekend.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Not promising the best spring weekend, but we'll make do. Especially Saturday, where we stay dry until evening, but go under the clouds in the afternoon. Sunday's rain is unwanted. But open wide for another 1+ of water in most spots. Again, the winds crank up, with some gusts over 50 ahead of the storm all along the coast.

As the storm moves into the Gulf of Maine, it will strengthen even more — likely "bombing out" as it undergoes rapid intensification. This will increase the winds on the backside and even draw down some snow showers from northern New England. Cold temperatures will also move in during Sunday night and Monday morning.

Next week's a sight for sore eyes in this wet pattern. Consecutive days of dry weather with a gradual warming trend. By week's end, we'll again be knocking on the door of 60.