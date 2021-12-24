Light Snow Showers Friday Morning, More Snow Possible For Some on Christmas Eve

‘Twas the morning before Christmas and all through the area, light snow showers were falling, making some a bit merrier! The meteorologist was on air displaying the radar, in hopes that everyone traveling would be safe in their car!

We’re ending the work week with light snow showers Friday morning courtesy of a weak area of low pressure system passing through the region. Most of the snow activity will be south of the MA/NH border and will see no more than a coating to an inch or so, but portions of western MA, into portions of Connecticut may see up to 2” of snow. Northern New England gets spared by this system, but you’re on deck for the next one which will be on its heels Christmas Day (Saturday) into Sunday morning. We’ll see a few breaks of sunshine Friday afternoon, but clouds will quickly be increasing later Friday afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the mid 30s south, upper 20s to low 30s north.

We’ll be cold enough to support snow Friday night as the precipitation shield from our next system arrives ahead of its warm front, but that looks short-lived for much of southern New England as milder air in the upper levels works into region changing the snow to rain by the mid-morning. Across the interior of Massachusetts and into central portions of New England, we may see a prolonged period of freezing rain into late morning hours, which isn’t good if you’re traveling during this time. This is something that we’ll definitely be watching closely and may change as we draw closer to the event. Most areas north of that will see mainly snow which will make travel a bit tricky as well. Up to 6” or more may fall across the mountains, which is great news for the ski resorts! Lows tonight will be in the mid 20s to around 30 south, teens to low 20s north.

As low pressure moves through the region Saturday night, we may see some cold air spill back into portions of southern New England changing the rain showers to snow showers as the system exits. There’s still some uncertainty with forecast models regarding this, but something to keep an eye on as the system moves off shore.

A few lingering rain/snow showers Sunday morning with conditions improving during the afternoon along with a gusty northwest wind and chilly temperatures.

Happy Holidays and safe travels!

