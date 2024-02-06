Limited sun and seasonable temps Tuesday, but a warm up is on the way this week

A brisk northeasterly wind will be found along the coast again Tuesday, with loud crashing waves. Inland, it's nice and quiet with more sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the low 40s inland, with 30s in Vermont and mid 30s east and along the coast in areas influenced by the northeast breeze.

The large ocean storm over the Canadian Maritimes dissipates, but an upper level low combined with the northeast wind over the milder ocean water will bring more ocean-effect snows showers or flurries plus clouds across the southeast.

Scattered coatings of accumulation are what we can expect out of these through early Wednesday.

A warm up begins as soon as Wednesday, with highs in the 40s and decreasing clouds in southeastern Massachusetts. The ocean-effect flurries taper off, too.

Temps continue to warm a bit and by the end of the week through the weekend our highs reach the 50s.

Our next chance for rain is actually from the storm across southern California. The storm dissipates as it heads inland across the central U.S. Though it will be able to bring in a few showers by Saturday and mild temps move in ahead.

After that, our temps slowly decrease to the 30s again for next week. There is also an ocean storm developing sometime early next week that may swing in some snow or rain by midweek across southern New England.

However, this storm track can still change since we are so far out, so stay tuned!