Limited sun, cold weather Friday. Here's what you can expect

Cold air will take a stutter step Friday before it pounces on us this weekend. Despite the high clouds — and limited sun — we'll manage to make it into the low and mid-50s. Gusty winds will sweep across the area, too. Some may top 25 miles per hour in the northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Skies clear Friday night for a hard freeze in the suburbs, while we settle for the mid/upper 30s in the city. The first freeze of the season is eluding us in Boston, but our time is short.

With colder air moving in Saturday, our temperatures should make it to freezing on Sunday and/or Monday morning. Both will feature low 20s — and even upper 10s — in the suburbs. This very cold airmass ensures we only see mid-40s on Sunday afternoon.

Chilly air has staying power into early next week as it wards off the storms. Clouds will approach on Monday and linger into Tuesday, but the showers stay out of the picture across southern New England.

Already there are solid signs of a pending warmup in the long range. Abnormally warm temperatures will spread east from the Plains as early as Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday could top 60 — just like that.

Enjoy the weekend. And a special thanks to all the veterans of our armed forces. Thank you for your service to our country!