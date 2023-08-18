forecast

Line of thunderstorms brings chance for severe weather Friday

The weather will improve for the weekend

By Tevin Wooten

Humidity continues to increase before a cold front passes on Friday. Light showers and rain will be scattered at daybreak. Then a narrow, but nasty line of thunderstorms oriented from north to south will likely bring downpours throughout central Massachusetts and southeastern New England between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Because of the pace at which the front is moving, the overall flash flood threat is low.

The early show of storms will contain lightning and brief-weak tornadoes.

The action should wrap up around sunset, making way for a nice sunset and dry Friday night.

Saturday starts cooler, in the upper 50s to low 60s. High temperatures on Saturday are near 74 degrees. Under dry skies Sunday and a west wind, temperatures are expected to rebound into the mid 80s.

