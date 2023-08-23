Low humidity and sunshine on deck before showers later this week

These are some prize-winning days. Low humidity, plenty of sun, and no threat for showers — until we get to Thursday evening.

First up, however, are the lovely temperatures. While it may not be an ideal beach day, it’s not half-bad on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s, with a gentle onshore breeze. Thursday, the clouds should get the best of us by early afternoon, so things aren’t as rosy. Much of the guidance keeps us rain-free until late afternoon and evening.

We’re seeing signs of 1 to 2 inches of water in these bursts of rain from Thursday night into Friday. Some imbedded thunder is possible, but we don’t expect any severe weather at this point. We’ll stay vigilant on any flash flood threat, also. Humidity will be on the rise by Friday to fuel these showers and downpours and hold in the “humid” range through the weekend.

Right now, it appears the weekend is “salvageable”. While the showers scoot out early Saturday, there’s enough energy and water vapor (of course) for a pop-up storm or shower in the afternoon. Same goes for Sunday, although it appears the threat is lessened.

Enjoy the respite from the rain!