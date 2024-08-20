first alert forecast

Cooler, drier air moves in at wet weather moves out

With noticeably lower humidity on Wednesday and Thursday, the mornings will be cool in the wake of pleasant to dry dewpoints

Boston has many opportunities for sunshine for the rest of this week. A dry and cooler airmass has entered and Boston will have a cool and nice stretch through the rest of the week and the weekend. 

We'll be battling a few stubborn clouds this afternoon, but clearing out by morning. With noticeably lower humidity on Wednesday and Thursday, the mornings will be cool in the wake of pleasant to dry dewpoints. Lows will be in the mid-50s along the coast with a few upper 40s inland. 

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a few clouds rolling in for the afternoon with a brief chance for an isolated shower—otherwise dry and warming. Highs will stay in the 70s through Thursday. Highs making it to the low and middle 80s by the weekend!

