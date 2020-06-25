Lower Humidity Friday and Showers Possible for Some

Our nice low humidity is thanks to a front it pushed through yesterday. That front is stalled nearby and is responsible for clouds around parts of New England this afternoon with a few sprinkles.

Overall it's nice right through sunset with temperatures in the 80s and cooler at the coast with a light onshore breeze.

The moon is getting bigger and brighter each night, and it seems like the mosquitoes are getting thicker too. Keep that in mind as you're dining out and have a beautiful sunset with temperatures falling through the 70s into the 60s, even some 50s by first thing in the morning.

Tomorrow is a little bit complicated. There's a wave of low pressure on the front offshore and there's also a cool of pool era loft creating instability.

So although most of us have a nice Friday, a few showers are possible with maybe even a downpour. Those will be in the morning in southeastern New England, then in the afternoon in western New England. But most of us stay dry with temperatures again in the 80s with moderate humidity.

It gets even more challenging Saturday with a wave of low pressure rippling across New England. Showers and downpours are likely from west to east. There's a great deal of uncertainty where the band of rain will set up, so we should all be prepared for a possible wet afternoon and evening.

It becomes more humid in southern New England with wind from the south and it's kind of cool at the Canadian border with the wind from the north. That's the kind of boundary that we're dealing with.

The front lingers on Sunday, but I think it does turn brighter with still the threat for showers and temperatures in the low 80s with moderate to high humidity.

We could really use the rain, though not on a weekend. Next week we have a chance of some low pressure coming at us from the south with someone cooler air for the final days of June.

Our First Alert 10-Day Forecast now includes Independence Day and it looks like a classic summer pattern returning next weekend.