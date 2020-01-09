Major Warm-Up for the Weekend

Our highs today struggled to get near freezing and the wind chill certainly made it feel far away from that mark. Tonight, temperatures fall to the teens north and 20s to the south, with the wind slowly diminishing.

However, the breeze picks up tomorrow from the southwest and this will boost our highs and mark the start to a significant warm-up.

Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees Friday afternoon thanks to that gusty southwest wind. A light wintry mix is possible across northern New England Friday, with a couple of showers as well.

A warm front lifts and stalls across northern New England for Saturday. The boundary will be near the Canadian border so most of us will experience scattered rain through Saturday.

The boundary will meander a little south Sunday, bringing in a wintry mix and possibly a significant icing situation Saturday night through Sunday night in northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Meanwhile, in southern New England, highs soar to the low 60s and will be nearing many records. The southwest wind will stay strong during Saturday into Sunday morning ahead of the cold front.

Scattered showers also move through the south and will stick around through Sunday afternoon. The cold front sweeps through Sunday evening and we will see temperatures start to fall a bit to the 40s by the afternoon across southern New England.

We dry off a bit for the start to next week as temperatures fall back to reality for this time of the year with highs around 40 south and 30 north. A couple of waves of low pressure will bring in a wintry mix, one Tuesday night and another Thursday, but no major storms show up in our 10-day.