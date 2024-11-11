Did the rain help New England's fire danger level?

It was great seeing some rain across portions of Greater Boston Sunday night into Monday morning. However, the amount of rain was just not enough to quell our brush fire concerns.

So continue to practice fire safety this Veterans Day. An elevated fire threat remains across the Bay State, meaning brush fires are possible and could get out of hand. In fact, winds could gust as high as 30 mph at times Monday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid 40s.

We’ll likely have additional fire concerns on Tuesday, due in part to the dry conditions along with gusty winds as high as 30 mph or higher from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

Even cooler weather moves in for Wednesday and Thursday. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s each day, and highs will rise into the mid 40s. Bundle up!

A few more showers are possible late Friday into Saturday. Fingers crossed! High temperatures will be in the low 50s on Friday, then in the mid 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Brush fires are continuing to burn in over a dozen Massachusetts communities. And the situation isn't expected to improve anytime soon.