Here's when to expect brush fire-quenching rain in the Boston area

Hip hip hooray! We’re starting this week with some good new s: We’re tracking rain – yes, rain – here in the Greater Boston area soon!

Why are we so excited? Well, it’s been days since we’ve seen measurable rain here in Boston. And on top of that, southern New England has been plagued with weeks of dry conditions leading to frequent brush fires, not to mention our severe drought conditions that have spread across the Bay State.

We’re tracking a low pressure system that will bring scattered rain to our region on Thursday. Some rain could stick around into Friday for parts of Eastern Mass.

All in all, our forecast models say that some communities could see up to a half inch of rain or higher.

NBC10 Boston

Hear me clearly though. The rain we’re forecasting this week won’t eliminate the drought and likely won’t end all our brush fire concerns. But we’ll take every drop of rain we can get! We’ll keep you posted on the rain we’re expecting.

Otherwise, as we continue moving through this Monday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 60s.

An Elevated Fire Threat is posted for the Commonwealth due to our continued dryness, along with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Let’s practice fire safety. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

On Tuesday, we’ll see more sunshine and breezy winds. In fact, winds could gust to 25 mph or so. High temperatures will be a bit cooler, falling into the upper 50s.

We’ll be in the 50s again on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Much of the day will be dry, but by evening, the clouds will thicken up ahead of the rain on Thursday.