More numbing wind chills — plus, what to know about this weekend's storm potential

Numbing cold is the theme for the next few days. The high temperatures are utterly meaningless in this kind of setup, it's truly all about the wind chill.

Frigid wind chills, potential power outages

That's what will cut to the bone through Thursday. The best we can muster is a reading in the low 10s during the afternoon, with morning wind chills in the single digits above and below zero.

Wind gusts are another issue. At times, they will peak near 40 to 45 mph, which may be enough to cause some isolated power outages or light damage from broken tree limbs or flying debris. We'll see the winds drop off into Friday, but there's still a breeze, and there's still the cold.

What to know about this weekend's possible snow storm

And then there's the storm potential.

A lot of speculation on a storm moving out of Texas and heading for the Eastern Seaboard. Over the last couple of days, speculation has swirled around whether it will even get close to us.

Now it appears there will be some impact from the storm as it sweeps by New England late Saturday and early Sunday. Snowfall accumulations are possible, but it's too early to discern the amounts and the precise track of the storm. Of course, this leaves a lot to the imagination, but it's we're working with a forecast evolution, not necessarily a total solution at this point.

More to come in the days ahead! Stay warm!