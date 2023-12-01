Mild air starts the weekend, snow ends it for some

As the weekend approaches, New England has shifted gears in weather.

A fast-moving southern stream disturbance is poised to bring changes, with dry and sunny conditions prevailing in the morning on Friday, but clouds will increase as the swift-moving system approaches from the southwest during the mid to late afternoon.

This system will usher in a bout of light rain, beginning in western-central Massachusetts and Connecticut between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and spreading eastward into Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The accompanying southwest flow will elevate temperatures to unseasonably mild levels, peaking in the low to mid-50s across eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island, and eastern Massachusetts, while other areas can expect upper 40s.

The night will remain damp, with light rain and mild temperatures, and the potential for areas of fog, particularly in Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts.

Saturday, some drying is expected after a few morning showers north of Boston as the departing disturbance leaves behind mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures into the 50s again.

More showers are expected in the morning for northern New England, and northern Maine will see periodic light snow accumulating to one to three inches by Saturday night. That cold air in the far North Country sits behind a slow-moving cold front that will sag southward into southern New England Saturday night, but won't deliver enough cold air for a change to snow Sunday — except in northern New England.

Ski and snowmobile country will find a change to snow from north to south and hilltop to valley Sunday into Sunday evening, meaning return trips from ski areas to southern New England are best started before sundown Sunday.

The snow line should stop somewhere around the Berkshires and Monadnock Region to Lakes Region Sunday night into Monday morning, as precipitation is expected to taper sometime Monday.

Thereafter, the midweek next week looks cool and dry before renewed showers are possible next Friday into Friday night, though from this early view our First Alert Team remains optimistic for conditions Saturday at Gillette Stadium for the Army-Navy football game, with highs in the middle 40s and likely dry conditions expected at this point.