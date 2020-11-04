Mild and Clear Wednesday Evening Ahead of Thursday Warm-Up

Temperatures are on the rise as we enter into the second half of the week. Overnight lows will be milder across southern New England with lows in the 40s and low 50s.

Northern New England, especially in Maine will stay with some colder temperatures in the 20s and around freezing for one more night as a warm front lifts slowly northeastward.

The warmer air takes over tomorrow afternoon with lots of sunshine and dry weather. Highs reach the 60s for most of New England, some lucky spots may even hit 70.

That's the case the next several days. Inland spots could hit 70, most areas stay in the 60s.

The difference by Friday is that sea breezes develop at the coast, keeping temperatures a tad cooler in the afternoons. This weekend we stick with the warm air as a dome of high pressure builds across the eastern United States.

We keep the beautiful weather going through the start of next week too. A cold front approaches us for Wednesday into Thursday and it may bring some scattered rain.

We see highs surge to the low 70s Wednesday, then cool off after the rain to the 50s by the end of the 10-day. There are many factors at play, and the timing and details will change between now and then.

In the tropics, we are also keeping a close watch on Tropical Storm Eta. This is expected to slowly head northeast this weekend into the Caribbean and head towards maybe Florida by Sunday night. Stay tuned!