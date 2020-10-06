We have been enjoying a pleasant day with temperatures in the 60s across the northeast and a mix of clouds and sun. Most areas remained dry other than a sprinkle.

Tonight we will keep milder lows around in the 50s and some areas north in the 40s thanks to a south wind.

The wind will be quite gusty tomorrow as our highs soar into the 70s south. Northern New England will be cooler with ongoing showers and a couple storms and highs in the 60s.

The wind gusts may create some damage as peak winds reach 40-50 mph across Cape Cod and the islands. In higher elevations we may see those strong winds while gusts everywhere else are expected to be 20-40 mph.

An upper level disturbance will swing in a cold front across New England and this is where we will see scattered rain and thunderstorms. There is a chance for a couple of those storms to turn strong or severe with damaging wind being the main threat.

With the storm and wind threat we have declared Wednesday a First Alert day. We clear out by evening from west to east.

Colder air rushes in Thursday and Friday with highs back to the low 60s and upper 50s north. Tons of sunshine is in the forecast those days too.

Our temperature swings continue though. We will be in the mid-70s by Saturday and then in the 60s Sunday as a cold front moves through.

Saturday night there may be a few showers and gusty winds as the front heads quickly through.

Next week we start off cool, with multiple systems moving through as the week goes on. We're also expecting another warm-up to around 70 by possibly midweek.