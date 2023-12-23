Mild temperatures on during holiday weekend in New England

The weekend will be enjoyable. Waking up this morning to a chill. Clouds building through your Saturday ending the day with more clouds than sunshine.

Although we’re starting the day cold, Saturday will be mild in the afternoon as high pressure settles offshore. Lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s, with Southwest winds pushing temperatures into the 40s by Saturday afternoon. A front will move through the region Saturday night and Sunday, bringing a chance of a few mountain snow showers.

Southern areas might experience isolated rain showers, but as the system lacks significant moisture, it shouldn't cause major issues for travelers. However, expect plenty of clouds on Sunday with highs in the 40s. Regrettably, there won't be any snow on the rooftops for Santa on Sunday night.

Nevertheless, he'll likely enjoy delivering gifts in the mild temperatures as we approach nearly 50 degrees on Christmas Day, accompanied by a mix of sun and clouds. We'll maintain mild conditions through the middle of next week, with another round of rain expected on Wednesday.

Most of New England will be on the warmer, more mild side of this system, which means mostly rain—a downside for ski resorts. On a positive note, this system appears to be much less intense than the storm we experienced earlier this week.