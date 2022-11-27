Mild Temperatures on Sunday Afternoon in New England

Temperatures this afternoon are pretty mild and keep the 50s going from central to southern New England. Showers march across the 6 states this evening along with embedded downpours and wind that focuses across the south coast tonight.

Strongest winds will reach up to 45 mph at times loosing speed tomorrow and shifting its direction off the northwest. The showers leave after midnight and allow for more sunshine tomorrow afternoon.

Highs will climb into the 50s tomorrow and keep the northwest flow that will allow for temperatures to feel down to the 30s tomorrow evening as temperatures crash.

Tuesday brings a sunny afternoon with a dip in temperatures, highs will remain in the low to mid 40s that day before our next frontal boundary rises temperatures to the upper 50s Wednesday tagging along rain and strong wind.

The unsettled weather will begin Wednesday afternoon with wind gusts that will likely become widespread across all of New England but the strongest winds may focus across the mountains and gust over 45 mph.

If the forecast holds on, we would watch for a scattered risk of power outages. Rain will fill in from west to east and snow will replace that rain along the mountains late Wednesday and early Thursday.

In the 10 day forecast we’ll see the mild end to November with a rapid recuperation to the seasonable temperatures in the 40s to the start of December. Our next chance for showers after that would be next Saturday.