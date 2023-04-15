Mild Temperatures This Weekend After Record-Setting Days

After another record-setting day, our hot spell has come to an end.

However, we’re still in the “mild” air today – at least away from the coast. Sun will help us to reach 70 – or even low/mid 70s - in most areas away from the coast.

Right at the water’s edge, our temps will struggle to make 60. The clouds will eventually get the upper hand, but any random showers will have to wait until dusk or evening to drop any water.

Which isn’t looking like it be a big player this weekend. Our weather system to the south shows more clouds than showers, so we’ll struggle to put together consecutive hours of rain.

That bodes well for outdoor plans and Red Sox games for both days. The switch comes on Marathon Monday as a larger storm system churns in our direction.

Guidance is split on how when the steadiest rain will fall. At this point, it seems like it favors the afternoon. However, if it comes early in the day, there’s a chance the Sun could poke out and spike our temps close to 70!

At this point, the prospects of that seem slim, so reasonable highs near 60 and a few showers in the afternoon seem like a good bet. Sadly, this isn’t the start of a wet spell, nor does this water seem like a good hose down. At best, we may be looking at 1/10th to ¼” of rain.

Best wishes to the runners and spectators on this solemn weekend of the 10th anniversary of the bombings.