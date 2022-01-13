Mild Temps Ahead of Multiple Storm Threats

We enjoy a mild day Thursday, with our highs reaching the 40s, and it actually gets to feel that way without the strong wind gusts we had yesterday.

Now our focus turns toward the ocean storm tracking to our southeast tomorrow morning, bringing rain and the chance for some snow in some spots. Even though we’re not expecting much on total snowfall amounts -- we're expecting a dusting to 2 inches max -- our precipitation begins as rain, with temperatures checking in the 40s early and then transitions into snow as temperatures are tending to decrease for the late afternoon and evening.

We’ll be watching a decrease in temperatures over the course of the day Friday, dropping to the 20s at night, along an increase in wind speeds. The highest concerns for tomorrow would be possible flash freezing into Saturday morning, bringing slick spots on roads across the southeastern areas that got the precipitation plus the potentially damaging wind gusts that could range from 50-60 mph in the most affected spots -- mainly Cape Cod and the Islands.

While Saturday will have the lowest afternoon high temperatures, our coldest wind chills will take place Friday night into Saturday morning bringing a “feels like temperature” between -10 to -20 degrees. The further north you go, the colder it will feel. While Sunday rapidly increases into the upper 20s, a storm is on tap for Sunday night into Monday.

Our Monday storm will bring rain and snow. While the rain/snow line is still being analyzed, our snowfall totals are looking to be higher in the northern and western portions of New England. Preliminary amounts have us ranging from 6-8 inches in the highest elevations across the north. In our exclusive 10-day forecast you’ll see our First Alert Stamps for Friday and Monday with cool temperatures remaining through next week. Stay tuned for the latest updates.