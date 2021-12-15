Mild Temps Continue, Rain Moves in Wednesday Night

Today begins chilly and quiet with more clouds around as a system approaches from the Great Lakes later on. Temps fell to the teens and 20s, making it a hard-freeze type of morning. Highs today reach the 30s to 40s south with a mostly cloudy sky.

This evening a few showers head in from west to east, and head into Boston after the evening drive home. A couple downpours move through too, then the showers decrease in coverage overnight through Thursday morning. Higher elevations have a chance for a wintry mix, but quickly change over to rain as temps slowly rise into Thursday.

Thursday afternoon we have dry weather and clouds around but plenty of dry chances to enjoy some warm air again. Highs reach the 50s to low 60s with a gusty southwest wind. We don’t expect any damaging winds, but peak gusts could be between 30 and 40 mph Thursday night.

With so much warmth in December, we do expect near record highs. The records to beat in southern New England are: Boston 64, Providence 62, Worcester 58, and Hartford 60, all set on Dec. 16, 1971.

Friday is a transition day as we see the sun and slowly cooling temperatures. We still manage to see highs in the 40s and 50s. Temps in the 30s and 40s return for the weekend, with Sunday’s highs cooler in the upper 30s even in southern New England.

A larger system moves in for Saturday though, bringing a slight chance for a wintry mix in Boston. Rain south and snow to the north is what the forecast models hint at with the current track. Stay tuned to updates, because this track and precipitation type could change.

There is a 30-50% chance for at least a quarter inch of a snow/sleet mix in interior central and northern New England. We do expect the mountains to see several inches of snow.

Another wave heads through Monday into Tuesday, and this one doesn’t seem as significant for now with the track now out of the northeast (a change from the forecast models earlier).

Next week colder air is expected to lock in with highs consistently around 40 degrees in Boston starting on Sunday, so if we can get a storm system, we could see some snow. We will keep you posted!