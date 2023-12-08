Mild temps this weekend; Heavy rain, winds head our way

It's a quiet end to the week Friday with a weak area of high pressure nosing its way over northern New England.

Temperatures won't be as cold as Thursday. Expect highs around or just over 40 for many of us, and with little wind in the forecast, there won't be a wind chill to worry about.

A warm front will cross the region Saturday ushering in milder air across the region. Clouds will increase and a sprinkle or two is possible though many of us will end up dry with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

That will mean a mild afternoon for the Army-Navy game down at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. By Sunday, some of us will eclipse 60 degrees, with the record high of 64 for the city of Boston (set back in 1907) certainly not far out of reach.

The warmth comes with a trade-off: spotty showers develop in the late morning to early afternoon with pockets of rain filling in during the midafternoon onward. The steadiest and heaviest rain will swing through Sunday night into Monday morning — downpours and even an embedded rumble of thunder here and there is possible.

Rain will wrap up pretty quickly west to east by late morning to early afternoon. Rainfall totals should generally run around 1 to 1.5" with some lower totals on Cape Cod. Localized flooding is possible during the morning Monday, so plan accordingly and leave extra time for your commute.

Enough cold air wraps around the backside of the storm that the rain will transition to snow in the mountains and far western New England Monday, accumulating as much as 6 to 12 inches with elevation with some locally higher totals in the northern Greens and far northern New Hampshire and northwest Maine.

Meanwhile, the wind is going to be a big concern with scattered outages expected as it ramps up out of the south-southeast Sunday night into Monday morning gusting 50-60 mph in eastern Massachusetts, 35-45 miles per hour inland and 40-50 mph in southern and eastern Maine.

A sharp wind shift arrives late morning behind the front; westerly gusts will remain 30-40 mph during the afternoon and evening complicating cleanup efforts in spots.

Our First Alert remains in place for Sunday night into Monday and you'll want to be sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast from our team this weekend.

Behind this disturbance, the remainder of next week looks quiet and chilly with highs in the 30s to lower 40s as seen in our exclusive 10-day forecast.