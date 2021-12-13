forecast

Here's When Temps Will Hit 60 Degrees This Week

Today marks the earliest sunset of the year at 4:11 p.m.

After an eventful weekend, the quiet sunshine is a welcome sight for a Monday. There’s still some leftover mild air in the wake of the weekend storm, and as EVERYONE knows, leftovers are often better the second time around.

So for as “mild” as we were yesterday, with a daytime high of 47 (technically it was 62 at 12 a.m. Sunday, which is recorded for the date), today will be even milder with highs in the low and mid-50s. There will be some sun to help us on the way as well.

Tomorrow a cool front will be dropping down first thing in the morning. We should be able to sneak in another day around 50 before the cold air spills in. Still plenty of sun to go around. We’ll bottom out Wednesday in the 40s before the warmer air comes screaming back for another 60+ degree day on Thursday.

Same ol’ story with this pattern, but there are signs that the tables could turn late this weekend and early next week. We’ll have to wait and see how it develops, but there’s hope for some semblance of winter to appear before the holidays.

For those counting down to the longer days of spring, there’s a glimmer of hope in the day length department. Today marks the earliest sunset of the year at 4:11. After today, we slowly gain more daylight on the sunset, HOWEVER, we’re still losing time on the sunrise. This ying and yang keep up until the solstice, when we start gaining on both ends.

Enjoy the week!

