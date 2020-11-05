Mild Thursday Evening Ahead of Mostly Warm Weekend

We enjoyed a very warm day across New England with highs in some spots in the low 70s.

This warm air sticks around for several more days, at least through the first half of next week. This is the kind of air you don't need to have the furnace going, and you can open the windows up.

Tonight our lows will be in the 40s north, 50s and around 60 to the south. More clouds roll in tonight, but these clouds combined with a south breeze will act like a blanket and trap in some of the daytime heat. A few sprinkles will fall from the clouds across the Cape and islands, but otherwise we will stay dry.

Friday will again bring us a warm day as highs soar into the 60s and low 70s. A mix of clouds and sun will last through the afternoon, clearing up again by nightfall. The nights stay mild and afternoons are warm during this pattern.

High pressure remains in control through the weekend so we have a dome of heat that builds in more warm weather for the eastern half of the United States and this time the northeast will benefit.

Highs remain in the 60s to low 70s this weekend, but by Sunday into Monday, there is a weak front that may cool us down across Maine and eastern Massachusetts. We also have afternoon seabreezes that will keep temperatures cooler at the coast as the wind starts to relax a bit this weekend.

Our next chance for rain doesn't approach until Veterans Day into Thursday. Then our temperatures go from the 70s to 50s again.