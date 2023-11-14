Mild weather continues before the rain arrives

A coating of snow in some central Massachusetts communities Monday night, including the city of Worcester, has melted away Tuesday morning as a few light raindrops have moved in instead.

These showers are few and far between; aside from a sprinkle or flurry, most of us will be dry Tuesday with intervals of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be a few degrees above yesterday, yet still slightly below average for this time of year, in the middle to upper 40s.

Tuesday night, we drop into the 20s (30s in Boston and the south coast of New England) under clear skies as high pressure builds into the region. That will provide us with a bright and dry couple of days with a warming trend. We'll be around 50 Wednesday, well into the 50s on Thursday with some low 60s forecast for Friday.

The mild air on Friday comes with a trade-off: clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next disturbance.

Right now, a piece of that disturbance is just coming into the West Coast. That eventually will translate to a cold front, which will combine with an area of low pressure coming out of the Gulf of Mexico.

How these two features combine and interact will play a key role in the timing, placement and rainfall totals Friday night into Saturday.

Right now, the steadiest rain would move in Friday night and last into Saturday morning before tapering during the midday and afternoon. Sunday will be brighter but chilly as cold air moves in behind this system.

Our 10 day forecast now features Thanksgiving — which looks quiet and seasonable at this point. Ahead of the holiday, some rain is likely on Wednesday up and down the East Coast which may slow down and snarl some travel plans.