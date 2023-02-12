Mild Weather Continues on Sunday in New England

Clouds will increase throughout Sunday, but it’s still a nice day to be outdoors. Highs top out right around 50.

Sunday night is cloudy, a coastal storm system could brush the Islands and Cape with some showers late during the overnight. Lows should be in the middle 30’s.

Monday starts out cloudy, an early shower is possible for the Cape and Islands. Expect sunny breaks by midday and on. Highs in the lower 40’s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Tuesday is partly cloudy, a shower is possible early in the morning as some milder air works in, but most precipitation stays well North. Highs in the middle 40’s.

Wednesday is mostly cloudy, again a slight chance of a late day shower, but most are North. Highs around 50.

Record warmth possible for Thursday. Cloudy skies, with rain arriving late in the evening. Highs in the lower 60’s. Friday has on and off rain, with very mild temperatures around 60. Friday’s record is 61, so very close to breaking it.