Milder Air Again on Wednesday, Highs Approach 80 for End of Work Week

Milder air returns for Wednesday with a shift in wind direction. Skies will be mostly sunny, but high level smoke will continue to keep the sky milky. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Thursday is mostly sunny and far warmer. Highs will be right around 80 degrees, with a west wind.

Friday is mostly sunny to start, but could feature a few thunderstorms by late afternoon and early evening as a front passes through. It'll be as warm as the lower 80s for high temperatures, before any rain moves in.

Saturday starts cloudy, with a few lingering showers, as the front clears the area. Sun returns by late morning. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s. Sunday is partly cloudy, and dry for Mother’s Day. Highs are a touch cooler, in the upper 60s.

Monday is partly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs are cooler in the middle 60s. Tuesday is partly cloudy and produces a few showers at times. Highs will be in the upper 60s.