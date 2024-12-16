Milder air arrives, with rain and snow chances through the week

Click here for a complete list of school closings and delays in New England

The pattern turns busy again this week, but there are no large storms brewing. Instead, we have a series of small events that dart through mostly at night. We had one Sunday night that was all but obliterated by a strong high-pressure system (and gobs of dry air). Cloudy remnants linger Monday with a slight bump in the temperatures.

Tuesday features the warmest day of the week, and likely through Christmas. Clouds will part early, and highs rebound well into the 50s. 60 degrees is within reach for some towns, but it would be the exception. We drop back a bit Wednesday before the next small system catches up to us by Wednesday night.

Temperatures looked marginal for snow earlier, but now it appears that we’re clearly in the rain in most areas, with a possible mix with wet snow over higher terrain in central Mass. and southwestern New Hampshire. It’s here we could see some spotty coatings IF the temperatures stay cold enough.

We’ll pause Thursday, then see another system Friday night and Saturday scoot offshore and ‘compel’ a batch of VERY cold air to drop into New England before the holiday.

Have a great week!