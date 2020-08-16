Mini Nor'easter? Substantial Rain, Wind for Parts of New England

Mini nor'easter? No doubt that probably got your attention.

First off, it's a non-event for most, but if you're on the Islands or the Cape, it's full-on wind and rain through Sunday night and early Monday morning. All of our guidance from Saturday was sheepish on this storm being: 1) strong, and 2) aggressive with rain. However, heavier bursts of rain are evident on the radar this evening and projected winds should be nudging 40-50 mph on the Islands overnight!

These winds will ramp down quickly by morning thanks to the swift departure of the storm. Drying may take a bit of time, however. Onshore winds will keep the clouds around first thing, and only partial sun is expected by afternoon - mainly away from the coast.

For some, this storm will be a great shot in the arm for the drought. Some locations south and east of Boston will get a half inch, while on Cape Cod and the Islands, at least an inch of rain is possible! For all else, the rain is just enough to keep the dust down.

Summer returns on Tuesday after a risk of a morning shower. The air will dry out too as a cool front passes by midday. The following stretch of weather from Wednesday to Friday looks spectacular with comfy air, refreshing mornings, and tons of sun.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!