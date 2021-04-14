Mix of Clouds and Sun Wednesday Before Storms Move in

This typical spring weather pattern continues this week. Periods of clouds and some breaks of sun with temperatures in the 50s near the coast and in the 60s inland can be expected again today.

Our north, northeast wind continues through Thursday, and it has been carrying some drier air with it. Then our wind turns from the east Thursday afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure begins to develop into a coastal low.

Thursday night into Friday the storm tightens up along the south coast and will slowly head east. This system wraps in some very cold air from high up in the atmosphere so temperatures will be in the 30s in higher terrain, and in the 40s elsewhere. This means we have a wintry mix and snow in addition to rain as the storm heads through. The mix heads in across the Green Mountains, and Berkshires Thursday night then spreads into the Worcester Hills.

Snowflakes mix in Friday across metrowest and in lower terrain northwest of Boston. It is too early to put on snow totals across the area, but we could see a few inches in the mountains. Wind gusts could be around 40 mph from the east northeast Friday so everyone will experience slow travel with the windswept rain.

Wave heights offshore will increase to around 10 feet, which is enough to cause some splashover or beach erosion. Tides are astronomically low for the month so not expecting flooding at this point.

The weekend will look better each day. Saturday we clear out and temperatures rebound to the 50s. Sunday there will be breaks of sun and highs in the upper 50s. Highs continue to warm next week to the 60s, with a couple of shower chances returning as well.