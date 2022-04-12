Mix of Sunshine, Spring Showers Continue this Week

It’s a wildly busy week. The WooSox home opener, the Red Sox home opener, Passover, Easter and then the Marathon. Unfortunately, the weather pattern is not very consistent either; showers one day, warmth the other, chilly, cloudy days mixed in with sunshine.

If today is any hint at what’s to come, it’s going to be a fun ride. We go from chilly morning rain to brilliant sun and near 70 late in the afternoon. It’s a stellar finish to a pretty drab start.

That bodes well for the WooSox at 3 p.m. – the brightest and warmest part of the day. It also works for late afternoon tee times and a simple “lift your spirits” stroll outside.

We’re still in the mild grips of this pattern tomorrow. Sunshine will mix with clouds as highs once again soar into the upper 60s to near 70. Clouds will get the upper hand late day as a weather system approaches, but we should stay dry until dark.

Thursday is a tricky one. A frontal boundary should slice southern New England in half, keeping the western part of the Commonwealth warm, while the eastern part chills out. Showers come to us late day.

Friday clears for the Red Sox home opener and then we await the weekend forecast. Seems like another split (imagine that): Saturday is milder and Sunday is cooler.

A large storm looms for the tail end of Monday and all day Tuesday. At this point, it seems the Marathon will fend off the rain until later in the afternoon, but (obviously) timing precipitation this far out is difficult at best. Plenty of updates coming in the days ahead.