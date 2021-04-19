Monday Afternoon Brings Chance for Rainbows, Followed by Warm Tuesday

Today is a great example of what the expression "April showers bring May flowers" is talking about.

With little in the way of a pressure gradient, the heating of the sun caused our air to rise into a relatively cold sky. This results in local seabreezes, where air near the beach sinks, resulting in blue sky, and keeps us several degrees cooler at the shore, while inland the warmer air rises, resulting in heavy cumulus clouds with passing showers and a few thunderstorms with small hail.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

These clouds are heaviest in the late afternoon and usually dissipate with the setting sun. So if you see rain and sun at the same time, look east for a rainbow from now to dark

With clearing skies tonight, we cool off to the 30s and 40s under the big bright "Pink Moon" of April.

Our Tuesday brings even warmer temperatures and this may be the pick of the week, with lots of sun and highs in the low 70s south, 60s north. A couple showers will lift northeast through northern New England, but any shower should stay brief. A gusty southwest wind will help to boost our temperatures way above average. The average high this time of the year in Boston is 57 degrees.

On Wednesday, we see a cold front approaching the area. The morning will be dry, and with a gusty southwest breeze we'll see highs in the upper 60s before showers develop. They will be spotty in the afternoon, then more widespread with a thunderstorm chance, too, as the cold front moves through Wednesday evening. Higher elevations could see a wintry mix to snow as colder air rushes in behind the front Wednesday night into Thursday.

Southern and eastern New England dries off Thursday, but we will also be cooler. A gusty wind will make temperatures fall to the 30s north, 40s to around 50 south. This cool-down is short-lived as we see sun again Friday and highs back in the low 60s.

We have another split weekend in store. This time, Saturday will be the better of the two days, with highs in the mid 60s and sunshine. Sunday into Monday we have a storm system that could become a coastal low heading through. This will bring in soaking rain and wind, but unlike our last coastal storm, we will not expect snow inland or in higher terrain.

Temperatures will cool to the 40s Sunday. Drier air returns late Monday into the rest of our First Alert 10-Day Forecast, with perhaps a warming trend as high pressure builds across the eastern U.S.