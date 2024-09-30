Monday kicks off with fog and gray skies — but a warmup is ahead

It'll be heavy on the clouds in the next couple of days. While we’ll struggle to squeeze out any showers, onshore flow will keep the temperatures in check – especially along the coast – and the skies gray.

After a somewhat murky start, highs on Monday should still manage to make it to 70 degrees in many spots, thanks to brightening skies, and provided you’re a healthy distance from the coastline. Tuesday, we may not be so lucky as the winds will be a bit stronger off the water and the clouds will be thicker.

A weak front will approach on Wednesday, with a chance at a few widely scattered (meaning very few) showers.

It’s certainly not a washed-out day, but it means highs will stay in the mid and upper 60s. The breakout weather is reserved for the late week as high pressure crests over New England and our temperatures get a boost well into the 70s.

Some great late-fall weather may be materializing, so if you can hold off on outdoor plans, it’s worth waiting for.

Have a great week!