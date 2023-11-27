Monday morning rain tapers off, breezy with partly cloudy skies

A speedy weather system zipped by Sunday night. Gusty winds howled for a few hours along the coast as mid-level winds fed energy into the storm. In its wake, the skies are clearing and the winds are diminishing — for now.

Temperatures are another matter. We're seeing 50s for now, but the colder air will shuffle in as the storm continues to deepen to our northeast. 40s return later this afternoon, and we'll continue to slide Monday night and Tuesday.

And there's plenty more cold ahead. Highs struggle to make 40 and lows dip into the teens and twenties over the next couple of days.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There's still a slight breeze left over, too, adding to the cold on Tuesday and especially Wednesday morning as wind chills hover in the mid-teens early in the morning.

We won't be tracking storms anytime soon. The pattern is promising to quiet down until the end of the week. We're also seeing a trend emerge in the jet stream.

It seems that each storm system pushes the milder air into New England before arrival, ensuring we don't start as mix or snow.

This looks to play out again on Friday — and perhaps Monday with another storm. Time will tell if this carries deeper into December, but for now, the threat for any wintry weather seems remote.

Make the best of your week!