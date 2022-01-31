Warming Temps Then Another Chance for Snow in New England

Our quiet and really cold weather sticks around for another night.

More Frigid Temperatures Tonight, Then Snow Showers

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Lows won’t be quite as cold as last night, but we still expect many locations to drop below zero thanks to the snowpack. Boston drops into the teens, single digits in city centers. A few clouds roll in overnight, and our clouds thicken more for tomorrow. High pressure breaks down and will allow for an onshore flow Tuesday. This means some ocean-effect flurries or snow showers will be off and on across eastern New England all day. Some of the larger showers may set down a coating of new snow, enough to make any cleared roads slick again. Highs tomorrow will be milder in the 20s to low 30s.

NBC10 Boston

Warmer Temperatures Help Speed Melting Snow

The jet stream places itself right over New England and moves slightly north to allow for some of the milder temperatures to roll in. Half the snow we got from Saturday’s blizzard will be melted away by the end of this week. Highs reach the low 40s south and 30s north on Wednesday. Thursday we increase a few degrees to highs in the mid to upper 40s. It is going to be a mess with the melting snow and mud, along with the never-ending road spray on highways and interstates-keep that wiper fluid topped off.

NBC10 Boston

Another Chance for Snow

A cold front heads in Thursday into Friday and we expect rain in southern New England, rain to a mix in central New England and coastal Maine, then snow for northern New England. As this front dips slowly south, we change to snow briefly in southern New England. It remains uncertain on when the cold air and dry air coincide. There’s a chance for accumulating snow in Boston again for this system. Stay tuned.

NBC10 Boston

Our messy end of the week system moves out and more arctic air returns. Everything freezes again as we head into a quiet weekend. Highs in the 20s on Saturday, and highs in the low 30s Sunday. The jet stream remains over New England next week, steering waves of low pressure our way. It could be an unsettled week next week.