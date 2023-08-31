More comfortable air moving in, summery holiday weekend on deck

Rain has departed and drier skies are ahead as a cold front pushes through. Dewpoints will range from upper 50s to low 60s at the start of Thursday.

By the end of the day, the front will tighten its grip. The humid air will be a thing of the past as fall air settles in. Pleasant weather conditions are expected for the second half of the week and throughout much of the holiday weekend.

A rather strong and robust area of high pressure sits overhead and expands through the Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will hover in the mid 70s through Friday, and then the lower 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

While it may be tempting to get into the water Thursday and Friday, it’s advised you avoid waters through at least Friday evening due to an increased risk of rip currents through the New England coast, and rough surf along the South Coast. This is due to the wind energy from Hurricane Franklin, sitting just north of Bermuda. The storm will traverse to the north and east, remaining a hurricane through much of the end of the week.

Have a great Thursday!