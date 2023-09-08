More heat on Friday, storms on the way

The hottest part of this stretch has passed, but that’s not to say we’re out of the woods completely. We’ll still manage to nudge temps up to 90 in spots, and the humidity will still be outrageously high for this time of year. Combining the two into what we know as the heat index, it will feel like the upper 90s in spots Friday afternoon.

Storms Thursday night hammered western Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire, all the way to Lake Winnipesaukee. Friday, those storms inch a little closer to eastern Massachusetts, but many of us will stay dry, since the storms are few and far between. Saturday features a better chance for storms, and Sunday it’ll be hard to miss them. Lots of storms will pepper the landscape by then, owning to a stalled frontal boundary.

This front will linger into Monday, and while this will mean another rainy day, we’re also watching the potential for flooding rain. Plenty of tropical air will be around, so any storms will have a vast assortment of water vapor to draw from. This won’t be our only chance at heavy rain, either.

Another front will come to town (and stall) mid to late week next week. Here too, the concern will be for heavy, persistent rain. We’re also watching this front for its potential interaction with Hurricane Lee. There are more questions than answers on the track next week, and this will be a day to day saga through the weekend.

Stay cool and stay informed on the storm. Enjoy the weekend.