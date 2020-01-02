forecast

More Mild Temperatures, Rain Moves Into Region Friday

By Pamela Gardner

Clouds continue to thicken this evening as we see some precipitation make its way in from the southern United States. Rain will move in along the South Coast after midnight and before dawn tomorrow. Have the rain gear with you all day Friday, as we get scattered showers off and on throughout the late afternoon.

By Friday evening, the showers taper, but more rain heads in for the weekend. Highs on Friday will stay in the 40s so we will indeed see all rain across southern New England. Northern New England will stay dry until Friday afternoon with a light wintry mix in higher elevations, but drying off late in the day.

More rain moves in for Saturday across southern New England, while northern New England will see a mix to light snow. As a center of low pressure passes southeast and just offshore on Sunday, we switch over from rain to a mix and snow across the south Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 40s again Saturday, then fall to the 30s Sunday as colder air wraps in from the north, northwest. So far, we will see minor snow accumulation around the Massachusetts Turnpike and north. A few inches of snow is possible across the mountains. Stay tuned for further snow total updates!

We dry off for Monday with highs again in the upper 30s. We keep the colder air around for mid-week and this sets us up for a wintry mix as a Tuesday night and Wednesday system moves through.

The pattern continues with a system tracking in every couple of days. Friday into Saturday we have another low-pressure system moving in and bringing mostly rain with temperatures in the mid-40s again.

