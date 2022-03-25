More Rain, Colder Weather on the Way

Anything would be an improvement on yesterday’s weather. Even the damp, gray, foggy overcast of this morning.

Ok, ok. Maybe it’s the potential of today’s forecast that makes it better. The fact that after a few hours, the sun will be returning and the temperatures will start warming. We’re headed to the low 60s – with some effort. We’re not seeing a ton of blue until the early to mid afternoon in many spots, so pack your patience.

The weekend isn’t as rosy. And the forecast isn’t as dry. That said, we’re still thinking some parts will be dry, and some parts will be rosy.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Saturday looks to start with sun (which should hold for a few hours), then the clouds roll in with a few showers. Regrettably, the remainder of the afternoon and evening will be under the threat for some wet weather – perhaps even a steady rain.

Sunday starts with a lot of clouds (and perhaps some wet snowflakes in the higher terrain of central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire) before a few breaks of sun make it through. But since it’s so unstable, any sun would foster more clouds and another shower or two. We’re stepping down the temps too. Back to the low and mid-50s.

There’s another item we need to discuss -- the cold. It's returning early next week. That in of itself isn’t breaking news, but the fact that it will be accompanied by a lot of wind, is. Gust could top 40-45 mph through the day Monday and Tuesday. Wind chills (yes, they’re back) will hover in the teens and low 20s all day. Sorry in advance.

Gradual warming is expected after the big wind. We may have another soggy end to the week as well. Enjoy the weekend.