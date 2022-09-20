More Rounds of Showers in New England Tuesday

Low pressure and it’s associated energy will gradually be shifting away from New England Tuesday. Our morning commute will be mainly dry, though that won’t be the case for your ride home.

In fact, renewed showers will start developing, scattered in nature, particularly from midday onward, keeping things slow for the evening drive. Our temperatures will be in the 60s (50s in Maine), though warmer in Connecticut (70s) thanks to some breaks of sun. The rest of us are stuck in the clouds. And those clouds will likely still be stubborn on Wednesday; late day breaks of sun are possible and highs will be in the 70s.

In an active weather pattern with the storm-steering jet stream winds flowing directly over New England, another disturbance arrives Thursday with yet another slug of rain expected. There’s still some uncertainty as to the exact timing of the rain, but it should be fairly progressive. Behind the front, drier and cool air sweeps into the region from Friday into the weekend, knocking high temperatures to either side of 60 degrees Friday for many and in the 40s for some of the North Country, with Friday night lows in the 30s for many!

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Right now, the weekend looks like it will feature classic fall weather; chilly mornings and cool but comfy afternoons. Highs will be in the 60s both days with just a low risk of a few showers sneaking into western New England by Sunday evening. That risk comes ahead of another round of rain likely Sunday night into Monday as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona is moving into the Atlantic now and is forecast to continue to strengthen to a major Cat 3 storm by tomorrow morning. She’ll eventually take a northeast turn and make a pass close to Bermuda before gaining forward momentum. While Fiona will stay safely away from us, she’s large enough and strong enough that we will feel some effects here at home. Seas will build to 10-20’ by the end of the week on the outer coastal waters, increasing our rip current risk at the coast and dangerous offshore conditions for our mariners.