More Scattered Showers, Downpours for New England as Warm Stretch Ends

Our warm stretch is over and already a distant memory as the colder air rushes in. Temperatures continue to cool this evening, until we see lows in the 20s far north, 30s and 40s south overnight.

Many areas north and west could see icy spots as temperatures will be at or below the freezing mark. A few showers linger tonight south, as well as some fog and drizzle while northern New England stays dry.

A wave of low pressure will ride along our cold front, which is stalled offshore tomorrow. This brings in more scattered showers Friday morning, heavier downpours in the afternoon, and spotty showers by evening across central and southern New England.

Northern New England will be dry until Friday evening, where some light snow accumulation is possible overnight and into Saturday morning. Highs only reach the 40s and 50s tomorrow.

The cool air is here to stay for a while. Highs on Saturday will be around 50 with lots of sunshine as high pressure is in control briefly.

Another system heads in Sunday late afternoon and night. This system brings us rain for western New England first, then a wintry mix north, and rain south for overnight Sunday.

There will be another shortwave Monday that will trigger some snow showers in the mountains Monday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday into Wednesday another cold front heads in, with a wintry mix chance and much colder air Wednesday, with highs in the 30s for most!

No warm-ups are forecast for the 10-day as our temperatures stay cool throughout.