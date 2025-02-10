Take a breather through the start of the week because it will be quiet and sunny on Monday, with clouds building.

Temperatures over the next few days will be in the low 30s, which is a bit below normal. The normal high temperature is now rising as we push through February, at 39 degrees.

Three snow chances in the week ahead

A system moves south of New England late Tuesday to Wednesday, bringing snow to the coast of southern New England and potentially some light accumulations to the Cape and the Islands. Be ready for cold mornings through Wednesday with lows in the teens.

Thursday morning, the next weather system comes in, likely starting as snow but changing over to a wintry mix and potentially changing to rain as it pushes out.

We get a brief lull in precipitation before the weekend gets active again with another system bringing another round of a wintry mess by Sunday early morning. Next week will likely have a solid cooldown with lows in the single digits and highs in the mid 20s.