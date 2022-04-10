More Spring Showers, Then Sunny and Warm on Monday

An upper level disturbance will make its final hoorah this evening and early tonight as it continues to shift to the east. We can expect a few quick moving showers and sprinkles this evening into the early night, but most areas will remain dry. High pressure builds into the region tonight from the west which will allow for clouds to clear and temperatures to cool off as we remain breezy with a gusty northwest wind. Lows tonight drop into the mid 30s to 40 south, upper 20s to mid 30s north.

Expect warming temperatures as we move into the week

After a cool start Monday, we’ll see temperatures recover nicely during the morning and into the afternoon with lots of sunshine as high pressure builds into the region. A few late afternoon clouds will move in, but overall, it’s looking like a pleasant spring day. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s south, a bit cooler along the south coast and across the Cape, with mid-50s to 60 north with slightly cooler temps far northern Maine. Winds will be a bit gusty during the morning, but decrease during the afternoon as they start to shift out of the west/southwest. At the same time, we’ll have to keep an eye on localized sea breezes developing which may knock temps down a few degrees along the immediate coastlines.

More chances for showers through the week

Showers develop Monday night and last into Tuesday morning as a frontal system pushes through the region. Once the showers clear in the afternoon, we’re expecting temperatures to rebound into the mid to upper 60s across much of southern and portions of central New England. The rest of the week is looking a bit unsettled, but remains on the mild side with the chance for more showers late Wednesday and again Thursday into Thursday night. Latest model trends have the showers exiting earlier Friday which would be great news for the Red Sox Home Opener in the afternoon. Stay tuned!